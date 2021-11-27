Repentance and Istighfar are not only for those who have sinned, but all Muslims are commended to always do so. In Islam, istighfar submits the soul, heart and mind to Allah Subhanahu Wataala while seeking His forgiveness for all sins. Friday Prayer sermon titled ‘Make Istighfar a Habit’ shared several benefits for those practising Istighfar.

1 of the benefits is that sins, whether they are intentional or not, are forgiven. Istighfar also calms the heart from anxiety due to the sins committed, and the person will also receive Allah’s protection from the Devil’s deception.

Source: Radio Television Brunei