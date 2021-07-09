Throughout over five decades of the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the citizens and residents of the country can enjoy peace, tranquillity and prosperity. Indeed, the blessings of faith, tranquillity and prosperity that we have enjoyed so far, are the blessings from the wise leadership of our King who has always emphasizes on the teachings of Islam. The matter was emphasized in yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled ‘Mentaati dan Mensyukuri Kepimpinan Raja’ or Being Obedient and Grateful for the King’s Leadership. In the sermon, the Imam or prayer leader also touched on His Majesty’s Leadership has never turned his back on religion in any way, in fact His Majesty has always work hard to make the land of Darussalam as a zikir nation, a country that always remembers and puts Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala first and practices the teachings of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala in all areas of life.

According to the prayer leader, since His Majesty ascended the throne in 1967, with the permission of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, Brunei Darussalam has experienced and achieved progress in various fields such as in the fields of religion, politics, economics, education, health and others. Under His Majesty’s leadership, efforts and perseverance, Brunei Darussalam is known and respected in the eyes of the world. As the citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, it is our responsibility to always obey and comply to the leader as well as the country’s laws, policies and regulations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei