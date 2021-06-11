Muslims are reminded that the tests and trials from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to human beings do not just come in the form of hardship or sadness such as poverty, pain and loss of life. The tests and trials can also come through happiness and pleasant things such as good health, wealth and the like. The matter was highlighted in yesterday’s Friday sermon titled ‘BEWARE OF ISTIDRAJ’.

According to the Prayer Leader, ISTIDRAJ are trials in the form of deceptions or traps which are blessings that Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala bestows on those who are heedless and disobedient towards Allah’s commands and prohibitions. Among things that can be done to avert ISTIDRAJ are: Firstly, to strengthen faith in Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala; Secondly, perform good deeds and thirdly, supplicate to be spared of ISTIDRAJ.

Source: Radio Television Brunei