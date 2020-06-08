​Measures instilled by the Ministry of Health together with other responsible agencies has successfully been implemented and adhered to by congregants in all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide.

At the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital, the Friday prayer was led by Awang Hasnal bin Haji Mohamad, Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque Affairs Officer. As informed, congregants have performed their ablutions at home before going to the mosque. The congregants were also seen to obey the directives given which include wearing facemasks, bringing along their own prayer mats as well as scanning the QR code before entering the prayer hall.

In the Belait District, RTB’s crew took a closer look at Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait. The congregants began to fill up yje mosque hall as early as 11.30 in the morning as soon as the mosque’s gates are opened. The opportunity to perform the Friday prayer for the second week was utilised well by the congregants since mosques were opened for the Friday prayer on the 29th of May.

In the Tutong District, RTB’s crew also took a closer look at the preparations made to receive the congregants who will perform the Friday Prayer at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town. Those on duty comprising security officers, Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Mosque Takmir Committee and also volunteers were ready outside the mosque compound to make preparations in ensuring safety measures continue to be implemented.

Meanwhile in Temburong District, RTB’s crew took a closer look at the re-opening of the mosque to perform the Friday prayer at Mohammad Salleh Main Mosque in Bangar Town. For this initial phase, social distancing measures including temperature checks and use of hand sanitizers were also carried out diligently at the mosque’s main door. During the mass prayer, mosque takmir committee members also monitored the congregants, ensuring that they obey the guidelines while in the mosque such as maintaining physical distancing between the congregants at all times.

Source: Radio Television Brunei