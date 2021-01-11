The French Bruneian Business Association, F.B.B.A has been active in promoting the Bruneian and French bilateral trade and business in the country for the past few years. The association also disseminates relevant economic information and provides networking opportunities for its companies and members. The matter was among being highlighted by the Attorney General at the association's annual event on 9th January night, at the Arts and Handicraft Training Centre in the capital. According to Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ahmad bin Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Bakti Di-Raja Dato Laila Utama Haji Awang Isa, business association such as FBBA is very important for socio-economic growth through interaction and knowledge sharing.

Also present was His Excellency Christian Ramage, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the country. The event organised by F.B.B.A is hoped to develop and strengthen cooperation between the two countries and mutual interests in various fields.

Source: Radio Television Brunei