Four Cough Medicine Products contain Toxic Chemicals

​The Ministry of Health advised the public on the status of syrup-type cough medicine in Brunei Darussalam following the warning issued by the World Health Organization, WHO regarding four syrup-type cough medicine products believed to contain highly toxic chemicals related to the tragedy of the death of 66 children in Gambia. Following the media reports on the incident and also in Indonesia, the Ministry of Health informed that the four cough medicine products produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, India have never been imported and sold for public use in the country.

The Ministry of Health in its press release also informed that all four affected cough medicines are not registered with the Authority in the country. However, the public who have a supply of the listed syrup-type cough medicines are advised to stop taking them immediately. If experience adverse effects, side effects and feel unwell after taking any medication, the public should seek further advice from the doctor immediately or a pharmacist if have any concerns. As of now, no reports on the adverse effects or death related to the syrup-type cough medicines among the children received by the Authority in the country. Based on the latest information, there is no required to suspend the sale and distribution of the syrup-type cough medicines in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei