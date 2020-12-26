The new building for the Protection Unit, Welfare Housing Complex in Kampung Belimbing, Subok is under construction. The foundation laying ceremony for the new building took place yesterday morning. The building is a welfare home shelter for the residents comprising male, female, senior citizens and children who were involved in social problem.

The ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The building will carry the concept of contemporary home with family value and safe as well as comfortable environment. The building structure concept will take into consideration the need of differently-abled individuals. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council as Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu.

Source: Radio Television Brunei