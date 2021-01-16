In conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020, the Steering Committee of Sideline Events for Knowledge Convention 2020 will be organising a forum session on Saturday, the 16th of January 2021 at Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait. Among the objective of the event is to raise the public awareness on the importance of healthcare, especially heart from the aspect of medical and spirituality.

Titled "Jantung Hatiku", the forum will be delivered by two panel members. The public are welcome to attend the forum and it will go live on Instagram at 'mi.brunei 2020'. Apart from the forum, health-related exhibition will be held at Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque from 9:00 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. The forum and exhibition will be extended to mosques, community halls and shopping complex nationwide next February.

The Forum and exhibition are jointly-orgaanised by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University and Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College under the Steering Committee of Sideline Events for Knowledge Convention 2020. For further information, visit the website at 'www.majlisilmu.gov.bn' or social media for Knowledge Convention at Instagram: 'mi.brunei2020' and Facebook: 'Majlis Ilmu 2020'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei