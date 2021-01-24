​The forum titled “DIET SUNNAH” in conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020 is among other things intended to provide public awareness on the importance of maintaining a good diet for health in the Islamic perspective. The event was organised by the Knowledge Convention 2020 Side Events Working Committee.

It was attended by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Pengiran Haji Muhamad Sazali bin Pengiran Haji Yakob, Permanent Secretary For Security, Enforcement and Law at the Prime Minister’s Office. The panellists comprised of Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Raes of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB and Dayang Hajah Nurasma Aini binti Haji Mat Yassin, Senior Nutritionist at the Ministry of Health. The moderator was Awang Haji Khairul Nazif bin Haji Damit, Assistant Lecturer of Usuluddin Faculty at Sultan sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA. Among other matters the forum discussed healthy food and the diet of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam as guidance. The Prophet placed great importance on food nutrition and quality to ensure blessings and benefits from them. Also present was Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latif, Deputy Permanent Secretary For Professional at the Ministry of Health.

Apart from the forum, there were a health exhibition and other activities that included health examination, health quiz and demonstration on performing ablution, tayyamum and prayers during illness by the Religious Section of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

In the afternoon, the programme continued with a general talk titled ‘Prevention of COVID-19 and its vaccine.’ It was attended by Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Management at the Ministry of Health. The speaker was Doctor Justin Wong, Associate Specialist and Head of Disease Control at the Ministry of Health who provided more information on COVID-19 and the pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei