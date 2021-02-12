The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB in collaboration with Qudoz Event Management Services, held a forum titled ‘Kasih Ibu Membawa Ke Syurga.’ Held in conjunction with Brunei Unified Campaign, the forum took place at The Mall, Gadong. The forum among other things touched on the responsibilities and privileges of children who are devoted to their parents and explained the elevated status of mothers in Islam.

In attendance was Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB. The forum was participated by two panellists comprising certified da’ies from Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB, namely Awang Haji Mohammad Khairul Azhar bin Idris and Dayang Zati Hanani binti Dato Seri Setia Haji Rajid. The forum also shared that children who are devoted and obedient to their mothers will reap happiness in this world and hereafter and will always receive the Almighty’s blessings. Several activities were also held including Islamic Education, Tazkirah or short talk and motivational talks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei