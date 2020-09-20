​The Mosque Affairs Department in cooperation of Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque Takmir Committee organised a forum in conjunction with 1442 Hijrah New Year. It took place at the RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque in Belait District.

Present was Awang Md Aliyani bin Ismail, Head of Belait District Religious Officer. The forum entitled ‘Teladan Dari Hijrah Rasulullah Melahirkan Belia Cemerlang’ was chaired by Awang Abdul Afiq bin Zainuddin, Takmir Committee member of the mosque and discussed by two panel members.

Among the objective was to raise the youth’s awareness on the danger of misuse of drug and to educate them to always participate in healthy and beneficial activities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei