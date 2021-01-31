All ages can be exposed to mental health problems, people who are prone to prolonged and prolonged stress have a higher risk of developing disorders in mental health. In Islam also explains some important things to ensure mental health including emphasizing the aspect of friendship as one of the easy ways to maintain mental health and perform practices and prayers that can help calm the soul. The matter is among those contained in the forum in conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020. Forum and exhibition conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020 which held yesterday morning at National Housing Scheme Kampung Rataie Mosque, Temburong District was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University and Seri Begawan Religious Teaching University College under the Side Event Working Committee for the Knowledge Convention 2020 Celebration.

Present, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of Legislative Council. With the topic “Mental Ku Eh”, the forum also describes psychological factors, family, personality, unhealthy lifestyle, and use of illicit substances such as drugs are described as contributors to mental health problems. The forum, among others matters aims to discuss the factors that affect mental health, the stigma that occurs in society. The next forum will be held in the Kuala Belait Conference hall, on Tuesday 2nd of February 2021, 9:00 in the morning. For more information, visit the website at ‘www.majlisilmu.gov.bn’ and official social media Majlis Ilmu 2020 in Instagram ‘@mi.brunei2020’ and Facebook ‘Majlis Ilmu 2020’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei