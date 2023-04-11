Fortinet Releases its 2022 Sustainability Report

Fortinet’s Inclusion in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Further Recognizes Company’s Strong ESG Performance

Barbara Maigret, SVP, Global Head of Sustainability at Fortinet

“Sustainability is central to our company vision: making possible a digital world you can always trust. In Fortinet’s 2022 Sustainability Report, we are proud to share the progress we’re making in embedding ESG into our business and addressing cybersecurity as a sustainability issue to build a more sustainable world and safer internet. This year’s report also supports our commitment to transparency toward our stakeholders with the inclusion of additional disclosure against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) index.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s progress on priority sustainability issues affecting Fortinet, its customers, and other stakeholders.

Fortinet’s corporate social responsibility mission is focused on delivering innovative sustainable security technologies, diversifying cybersecurity talent, and promoting responsible business across its value chain. In 2022, Fortinet was named to Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices among the top sustainable companies in the Software industry, and included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 – the world’s most comprehensive publication on corporate sustainability.

Highlights from Fortinet’s 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Progress on Fortinet’s commitment to net zero: In September 2022, Fortinet signed on to the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by no later than 2050. This year, the company disclosed its Scope 3 emissions, capturing the 12 categories relevant to the company as defined by the GHG Protocol.

In September 2022, Fortinet signed on to the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi) commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by no later than 2050. This year, the company disclosed its Scope 3 emissions, capturing the 12 categories relevant to the company as defined by the GHG Protocol. Leadership in product energy efficiency: Fortinet continues to improve the power efficiency of its FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall appliances across generations. The FortiGate F series models launched in 2022 consume 66% less power on average than the previous generation of equivalent models, helping customers reduce their electricity bill and GHG emissions.

Fortinet continues to improve the power efficiency of its FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall appliances across generations. The FortiGate F series models launched in 2022 consume 66% less power on average than the previous generation of equivalent models, helping customers reduce their electricity bill and GHG emissions. Use of eco-friendly packaging: Fortinet has been redesigning its product packaging to replace plastics with biodegradable paper, cardboard or recycled by-products and to remove plastic bags for elements like antennas and other accessories. In 2022, Fortinet shipped over 500,000 boxes with 100% eco-friendly packaging.

Fortinet has been redesigning its product packaging to replace plastics with biodegradable paper, cardboard or recycled by-products and to remove plastic bags for elements like antennas and other accessories. In 2022, Fortinet shipped over 500,000 boxes with 100% eco-friendly packaging. Fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI): Fortinet’s focus on promoting gender diversity among its workforce resulted in a 39% increase of women hired compared to 2021. The company has also further formalized its DEI organizational governance by establishing its DEI Organizing Committee and its Council.

Fortinet’s focus on promoting gender diversity among its workforce resulted in a 39% increase of women hired compared to 2021. The company has also further formalized its DEI organizational governance by establishing its DEI Organizing Committee and its Council. Progress toward our goal to train 1 million people in cybersecurity by 2026: In 2022, Fortinet empowered over 219,000 individuals to reskill or expand their skills for a career in cybersecurity through various initiatives sponsored by the Fortinet Training Institute, which aims to address the industry talent shortage.

In 2022, Fortinet empowered over 219,000 individuals to reskill or expand their skills for a career in cybersecurity through various initiatives sponsored by the Fortinet Training Institute, which aims to address the industry talent shortage. Partnership against cybercrime: Fortinet has been an active contributor in anticipating, analyzing, and disrupting cybercrime in 2022 through several partnerships and joint initiatives such as Interpol’s anti-cybercrime operation in Africa and the World Economic Forum’s Cybercrime Atlas project that aims to map major cybercrime syndicates.

Fortinet’s Sustainability Report references the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report details Fortinet’s progress and metrics across the following eight priority issues: cybersecurity risks to society; information security & privacy; product environmental impacts; environmental management & climate change impacts; diversity, equity and inclusion; cybersecurity skills gap; business ethics; and responsible product use.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

