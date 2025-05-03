Forge Strategic Partnerships at Arabian Travel Market 2025



Dubai: The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, through the Tourism Development Department, participated in the Arabian Travel Market, ATM 2025, recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates. The participation underscores its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East market, forging strategic partnerships, and showcasing its diverse tourism offerings to a wider international audience.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Tourism Development Department was accompanied by six key agencies, including the national airline, travel agents, and hotel representatives. These delegates engaged in a series of Business-to-Business meetings, aiming to create new opportunities and expand their network. Additionally, a networking session was co-hosted with the Sarawak Tourism Board, facilitating further collaboration and exchange of ideas in the tourism sector.