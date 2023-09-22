The Forbes Social Awards showcased the significant influence of institutional communication on both society and the economy. This influence has grown even more pronounced in our current intricate socio-political landscape, marked by global concerns like climate change. In this context, institutional communication faces an escalating threat of disinformation and false information. The Four Seasons hotel in Florence provided the setting for the awards ceremony, where Alessandro Rossi, the director of Forbes Italia, stressed the crucial role of effective communication within the intricate fabric of the European Union (EU). Comprising 27 Member States, each with its distinct language, culture, and history, the EU’s diversity is indeed its asset, but it can also present challenges if not managed prudently. Alessandro Rossi pointed out, “Institutional communication serves as a bridge that transcends linguistic and cultural barriers within the union. Through multilingual communication, it ensures that our messages reach every corner of the EU, promoting a sense of inclusivity and shared identity.”

During the ceremony, numerous recipients of awards were associated with campaigns overseen by the communication agency Pomilio Blumm. Thanks to its narrative strategies, this Italian agency has shown remarkable adaptability in navigating the evolving international landscape of the EU. Recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing agencies, the company relies on advanced research centres and boasts prestigious clients such as the European Central Bank, the EU Commission, and the EU Parliament.

Additionally, as per the latest annual ranking from the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Pomilio Blumm has emerged as the world’s leading communication firm in terms of growth rate*. The institutional communication agency topped the ICCO’s list, which includes 40 associations representing 82 countries globally and over 3,000 public relations firms. According to PRovoke, the specialized website that published ICCO’s data, Pomilio Blumm achieved these results by securing international contracts successfully, resulting in highly positive financial outcomes.

Among the recognized institutions, the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers (DG-JUST) garnered acclaim for its Gender Stereotype communication campaign, aiming to raise awareness about the societal consequences of gender stereotypes and foster democratic values and cultural sensitivity among European citizens.

The European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) received recognition for its innovative Normandy Index, a data visualisation service that offers a comprehensive perspective on the world, regions, and countries in the context of peace and threats defined in the Global Strategy. This tool assists EU policymakers in crafting targeted strategies for external action.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) was honoured for its project designed to enhance the separation of recyclable materials in municipal solid waste in four regions: Duboko, Pirot, Srem-Mačva, and Pančevo.

Rome’s Luiss Guido Carli University was acknowledged for its ambitious internationalisation project, showcasing how Italian universities have the potential to rank among Europe’s most esteemed institutions while embracing their venerable heritage and adopting a forward-looking approach.

The ceremony featured two distinguished guests. First, the director of the Galleria dell’Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, celebrated Michelangelo’s David, commemorating its 150th anniversary at the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence awarded for its communication. She emphasised the work’s status as a symbol of the Italian Renaissance and highlighted efforts to modernize the gallery and protect the David from commercial exploitation, allowing its iconic, pure, and potent message to resonate with the world. Following her address, Andrew Spannaus, Chairman of the Milan Foreign Press Association, underscored the crucial role of basing news reporting on data and evidence, especially in a digital world dominated by infotainment, where content verification often takes a back seat.

*Fastest-growing larger PR firms with revenues exceeding $30 million.

