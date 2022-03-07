To support the Government’s initiative in providing basic food donations to COVID-19 patients as well as those undergoing Home Quarantine Order, the Founder of Foodbank4KatokB in collaboration with Malam Minggu Pusat Belia, undertake a community activity known as the ‘tagline’ Let’s Get Together and Fight the COVID-19.

The founder of Foodbank4KatokB explained that the activity has been active since the second wave of COVID-19. She added that apart from successfully collecting and contributing to the residents of Kampung Katok B Landless Indigenous Citizens’ Housing Scheme, other villages also participated in sending donations at the Isolation Centres in the country.

The public who wish to donate, can contact or WhatsApp at 887 3071 or send to the house of Acting Village Head of Kampung Katok B Landless Indigenous Citizens’ Housing Scheme at No. 25, Simpang 11, Jalan Nenas Paun, STKRJ Katok B.

Source: Radio Television Brunei