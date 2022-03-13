Various initiatives have been taken by the Government to provide food ration to those in need specifically COVID-19 patients and Close Contacts to COVID-19 patients. This includes the involvement of various agencies to assist in the government in expediting food ration distribution. Since 6 days ago, 13 thousand houses in 4 districts have received food ration. On average, nearly 2 thousand houses receive food ration everyday. There are 4 distribution centres operating in the country namely the Bandar Seri Begawan Youth Centre, Sungai Kebun Sports Complex, Tutong Sports Complex and Dewan Bandaran, Kuala Belait.

At the Bandar Seri Begawan Youth Centre, volunteers with 20 vans delivered food rations to 250 houses. The volunteers also sent food ration to Temburong District according to the list provided by the Ministry of Health. Every Sunday, Car Associations will also assist in delivering food rations.

Strong cooperation from government agencies, the private sector and the public enables the country to overcome any obstacles. In this regard, COVID-19 patients and close contacts who require food ration are advised to provide accurate information and home address to expedite food ration delivery process.

In Belait District, the over food rations were delivered to nearly 500 houses in several mukims by volunteers with 5 vans and 2 personal vehicles.

The Tutong Sports Complex becomes a food ration distribution centre in Tutong District. Volunteers with 8 vans and 2 buses are involved in distributing food ration to over 100 houses in several mukims.

Source: Radio Television Brunei