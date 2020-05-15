The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that starting this Saturday, all food premises including restaurants, eatery, cafe and food court will be allowed to serve food for dine-in at their premises. The statement was shared by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports in a similar media conference.

Based on the statement made by the Ministry of Health on the implementation of measures de-escalation plan, Yang Berhormat informs that starting Saturday, 16th of May 2020, all food premises including restaurants, food eateries, cafe and food court are permitted to serve dine-in. While all food markets under the control of District Offices, Municipal Departments and Youth and Sports Department will be re-opened on the same date. The Weekly Market such as the Tamuneka at the Variety Market Car Park area in Kuala Belait and Tamu Tutong as well as the Ramadhan food stalls are still closed. The opening of dine-in service for food premises required to comply with all regulations as follows:

– The provision of buffet service is not allowed;

– Limiting the number of allowed customer to dine-in at once to only 30% from the normal capacity of the premises’ sitting room.

– Body temperature check is required before entering the food premise.

– Members of the public who wish to dine-in are encouraged to make reservation

Meanwhile for food markets under the control of District Offices, Municipal Departments and Youth and Sports Department that will be re-opened required to comply with all regulations as follow:

– Limiting the number of allowed customer to dine-in at once to only 50% from the normal capacity of the market’s sitting room.

As an additional, the opening of dine-in food premises and markets are required to comply with all regulations as follows.

– Food Premises and markets owner are required to obtain the special Bruhealth QR code for their respective premises and print the QR code to be displayed at the premise entrance area to be scanned by customer prior to entering and leaving the premises.

– Customer is required to possess the code obtained through the Bruhealth application before visiting the desired food premises and markets.

– Ensuring physical and social distancing including the implementation of instructions issued by the relevant authority such as the food premises and markets are to display notice on the maximum number of dine-in capacity at once at appropriate place; Food premises and markets are not permitted to add the dine-in sitting room capacity from the normal capacity; Food premises and markets are to provide special room or line for takeaway service; Food premises and markets are to provide hand sanitizers; Appropriate arrangement of dine-in table to ensure physical distancing, Food premises and markets are required to comply with the guidelines in the premise cleanliness and sanitation; Encouraged to wear face mask.

Members of the public who show the symptom of infections are advised not to visit the food premises and markets until they have recovered. Any food premises and markets owners found to to be in violation of or disobey on the mentioned order, can be taken legal actions under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204. Food premises and markets owners are advised to give cooperation to obey the stipulated instructions by the government from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei