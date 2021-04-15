153 families comprising clients of the Social Welfare Council, MKM in the Brunei Muara, Belait and Temburong Districts are listed to receive the distribution of foods for iftar or breaking of the fast during this Ramadhan. The distribution will take place for 15 days starting yesterday, for 119 families in the Brunei Muara District.

This year is the first time MKM extended the distribution of iftar food to 16 families in Belait District and 18 families in the Temburong District. The project is funded by donors in the country. It is MKM’s annual project in conjunction with Ramadhan and aimed to alleviate the burden of the underprivileged so that they can enjoy breaking the fast with healthier food. The distribution of food was assisted by members of Youth Wing MKM and volunteers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei