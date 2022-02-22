The Company will present its updated 2024 Strategic Business Plan, hosting an in-person and virtual event with presentations starting at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET.
Follow the full event live at: capitalmarketsday.
London, February 22, 2022
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) will host its Capital Markets Day today at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.
Presentations will commence at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET and proceed as follows:
|Opening Remarks
Corporate Strategy Roadmap
|Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer
|Precision Technology
|Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer
|Agriculture
Segment
|Derek Neilson, President Agriculture
|Construction Segment
|Stefano Pampalone, President Construction
|Electrification &
Alternative Fuels
|Selin Tur, Vice President Advanced
Technologies and Innovations
|Sustainability
|Kelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion,
Sustainability and Transformation Officer
|Financial Plan
|Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer
All event presentations will be made available in due course through the CNH Industrial corporate website.
