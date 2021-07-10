Measures to expand stories into short dramas, namely Docu-Dramas and books was among the topics covered at the five-day Folklore Writing Workshop. The workshop held in conjunction with the Language Month 2021 is organised by the Language and Literature Bureau in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Division of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports and Radio Television Brunei. The workshop was officiated yesterday morning at the Dewan Di-Gadong, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

On hand to officiate the workshop was Awang Suip bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau. Facilitated by Doctor Maslin bin Jukim/ Jukin, Lecturer at the Malay Literature Department, Faculty of Literature and Social Sciences, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, the workshop is a sequel to the one which focused on the study of Docu-Drama. More than 40 participants comprising government officials from the Culture and Arts Division, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, RTB, Language and Literature Bureau, Brunei History Centre, UBD Students and private participants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei