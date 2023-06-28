Fogo de Chão Continues Global Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Ecuador

Leading Restaurant from Brazil Opens First Ecuador Location at the JW Marriott in Quito

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced the opening of its first restaurant in Quito, Ecuador. The opening marks the brand’s ninth location in South America and comes as part of a recently signed franchise development agreement with the Eljuri Group to bring three Fogo restaurants to Ecuador in the coming years. The Quito opening also proceeds Fogo’s expansion into key U.S. markets including Lynnwood, Wash., National Harbor, Md., Woodland Hills, Calif., and Paramus, N.J., with more openings planned for later this year.

The new restaurant is located within the JW Marriott, Quito’s premier luxury hotel and travel destination for locals and travelers alike. The new location features enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Quito culture. Upon entering the restaurant, guests are welcomed by our signature churrasco grills and a glass enclosed terrace and Bar Fogo area for guests to enjoy all-day happy hour and views of the Ecuadorian sky year-round. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. The restaurant also features a white Carrera marble Market Table and Fogo’s signature bas-relief interpretation of the O’ Lacador statue, the embodiment of the gaucho culture.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Quito and are eager to continue expanding in Ecuador through our collaboration with the talented team at the Eljuri Group,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “This opening marks a monumental step for us as we continue to strategically execute our global growth plans.”

With operations in the U.S., Latin America, South America, and Europe, the Eljuri Group manages a portfolio of well-known, international hospitality, retail and automotive franchises including JW Marriott, Hilton, Wendy’s, Volkswagen, Hyundai and KIA.

“Fogo de Chão’s dining experience rooted in rich South American culture and history is the perfect addition to the dining scene at the JW Marriott here in Quito,” said Juan Pablo Eljuri, Chairman of the Eljuri Group. “Fogo is a welcome addition to our portfolio of brands and we are looking forward to continuing to expand the brand presence in Ecuador with additional locations soon.”

Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão is a 45-year-old brand known for its dining experience of discovery and showcasing the culinary art of churrasco where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings including a fresh and seasonal Market Table and an award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Eljuri Business Corporation

The Eljuri Business Corporation leads more than 120 companies within 12 industries, including: Insurance, Ceramics, Cars, Motorcycles, Beverages, Energy, Financial Services, Home Appliances, Logistics, Hospitality, and Telecommunications. Their extensive experience and knowledge in these fields have allowed for their steady and solid growth, establishing themselves as one of the most important business references in the region.

Today, the Eljuri Business Corporation employs more than 10,000 people, demonstrating their commitment to the development of human talent and contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

