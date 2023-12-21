FNRI Highlights Innovation in Tackling Food Insecurity

MANILA: The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) is leveraging innovation to address food insecurity challenges in the Philippines. FNRI Director Imelda Agdeppa, during a televised briefing, outlined the institute's efforts in developing accessible and nutritious food products. The FNRI's innovative approaches include reformulating the ingredients of traditional food items like the nutribun and utilizing technology to produce iron-fortified rice from broken rice grains.

According to Philippines News Agency, the FNRI has also introduced iodine-enriched drinking water, recognizing iodine's crucial role in brain development. She explained that food insecurity involves limited access to adequate and safe food, often leading to compromised food quantity and quality. The FNRI's 2021 survey indicated moderate to severe levels of food insecurity in various regions, including the Bangsamoro region, Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bicol.

Agdeppa also highlighted the rising rates of obesity and overweight in the country, partly attributed to the pandemic's restrictions and the distribution of aid or food assistance. She stressed the significance of a holistic approach to weight loss, combining physical activity with proper diet, to address associated health risks like hypertension, high cholesterol, and heart problems.