Fluence and SMC Global Power Holdings Win Silver Award at Asian Power Awards 2022

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, and SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMCGPH), won a Silver Award at the Asian Power Awards 2022 in the Battery Storage Project of the Year category. The award was given for the Kabankalan battery-based energy storage system deployed by SMCGPH in the Philippines and supplied with Fluence’s Gridstack grid-scale energy storage product.

The Kabankalan energy storage system is the first operational 20 MW / 20 MWh energy storage asset on the Visayas regional grid, which also has the largest amount of solar generation in the Philippines. In addition, the system is the first storage asset of its kind to be directly controlled by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines through automatic generation control, reliably providing critical grid stability services known as ancillary services.

SMCGPH’s groundbreaking energy storage portfolio totals 470 MW / 470 MWh across 13 project sites throughout the three regional power grids. Fluence successfully delivered the Kabankalan energy storage system in less than one year, making it the second grid-scale battery system to achieve commercial operations in the Philippines.

“Our relationship with SMC Global Power started in 2018 when they began exploring the potential of energy storage for the Philippines. After the successful delivery of the first 10 MW / 10 MWh energy storage system in Masinloc, Kabankalan became the upgraded proof of concept,” said Don H. Lee, GM, SEA & East Asia & VP Services APAC at Fluence. “The successful delivery of these two projects gave SMCGPH the confidence in the technology and in Fluence to enter into the largest EPC contract for battery-based energy storage systems in ASEAN.”

“SMC Global Power plays a significant role in the power industry as one of the biggest power suppliers in the Philippines. Our large portfolio of projects and Fluence’s leading expertise in the energy storage sector make this partnership unique and this award is testament of the value we are delivering. We are committed to making our ambitious vision of a cleaner and more resilient power grid in the Philippines a reality,” said Gonzalo B Julian Jr., Head, Sales & Marketing, Retail at San Miguel Global Power.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

