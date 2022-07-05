The project will be located in Hualien and support Taipower’s automatic frequency control services

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced a strategic partnership with Rich Electric, a Taiwanese company with expertise in power conversion and battery-based energy storage systems. Through this partnership, Fluence and Rich Electric will deploy a 100 MW battery-based energy storage system in Hualien to support Taipower’s automatic frequency control (AFC) services. With a target completion of mid-2023, the project will be the first 100 MW level system in Taiwan, and is anticipated to be one of Fluence’s largest AFC projects in the country.

“Taiwan has become one of the most active energy storage markets in the Asia Pacific region. The growth momentum of the energy ecosystem is driven by a clear target and objectives for renewable energy and net zero emission set by the local government,” said Fluence SVP & President APAC Jan Teichmann. “Through this partnership with Rich Electric, we look forward to building a more resilient smart grid in Taiwan and accelerating the local energy transition.”

Taiwan is actively deploying energy storage systems to enhance the flexibility of power dispatch and avoid recurring power outages caused by intermittent renewable energy supplies. Taipower’s AFC services play a critical role in stabilizing the Taiwanese power grid. In Taiwan, Taipower has announced a target of 1,000 MW storage capacity by 2025, while Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs is planning 500 MW storage capacity via ground mounted PV systems.

“Energy storage systems are indispensable to the deployment of grid-connected renewable energy systems,” said Rich Electric Chairman Eric Chen. “As a manufacturer with 35 years of experience in power electronics R&D, Rich Electric specializes in the development and integration of power conversion systems, battery management systems, and energy management systems. Our company is dedicated to creating grid-level energy storage and distribution solutions to provide a stable power supply. We are excited to work with Fluence, leveraging its rich industry experience and advanced technology in providing a quality power supply that meets Taipower’s standards. Together with Fluence, we look forward to creating a sustainable future in Taiwan.”

In April 2022, Fluence was awarded the Taoyuan Longtan ultra-high voltage substation project. With an investment of over TWD 2.6 billion and a capacity of 60 MW, it will be the largest energy storage project in the Taiwanese public sector and will account for 37.5 percent of Taipower’s total storage capacity. To date, Fluence has deployed or contracted more than 4.8 GW of energy storage systems globally. Fluence topped a recent global energy storage provider list with an 18 percent market share, according to IHS Markit’s 2021 survey.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Fluence is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website , subscribe to our blog or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

