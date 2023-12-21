Floods Affect Northern Luzon Amid Continuous Rains

LAOAG CITY: Continuous rain due to a low-pressure area and shear line has led to flooding in low-lying areas of Cagayan and Apayao provinces. Residents in these regions have been advised to take precautionary measures against possible landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Jeffrey Borromeo, head of the Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, urged residents to stay vigilant and evacuate if necessary.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Poblacion to Kabugawan road in Barangay Ninoy, Calanasan town, is currently impassable due to a soil collapse. In Luna town, the San Gregorio-Bacsay Road has been affected by floodwaters, stranding several motorists. The northeast monsoon, or "amihan," continues to bring light to moderate rains in northern Cagayan, impacting nearby areas in Apayao and the northernmost parts of Ilocos Norte.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is maintaining readiness for immediate clearing operations in landslide-prone areas. A recent road advisory from DPWH Region 1 indicated that two lanes on the Manila North Road in Sitio Banquero, Barangay Pancian, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, remain open to all vehicles, with no window hours enforced. Commuters are advised to exercise caution when traveling through these areas.