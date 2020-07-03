Water level began to gradually recede in several low lying and rural areas in Tutong District due to good weather condition. The areas were flooded since the 23rd of June following continuous downpour.

Flood waters in Jalan Benutan and Jalan Keranching has subsided completely. Meanwhile the roads at Jalan Kuala Ungar, Jalan Rambai and Jalan Layong are now accessible and deemed safe for any types of vehicle. Observation on water level at low-lying areas and close to riverbanks including Jalan Bangkuru, Jalan Rampou and Jalan Bang Pangan at Mukim Rambai found that they are under the given flood control level. However, these areas are unsafe for four wheel drive and saloon cars. Security agencies under Tutong District Disaster Management Committee remains committed and will carry out continuous monitoring especially at low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei