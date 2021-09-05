The flood situation in some rural areas in Tutong District is still under control. The Tutong District Office in its press release informed that the recent heavy rains have caused some areas to be flooded. The flood water level a few days ago has started to recede but it has risen again due to heavy rains on the 31st of August and 1st of September. Preparatory measures such as ration aid and transportation have been arranged if required by the relevant agencies through the heads of the affected villages in accordance with the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure, SOPs set by the Ministry of Health. The distribution of ration items from the Department of Community Development continued yesterday in several houses in the affected areas.

Water level monitoring has been carried out since the heavy rains began in mid-August. Due to the rising river water level, several houses in Kampung Benutan, Rambai, Ukong, Kuala Ungar/Bangkuru and parts of Kampung Panchong and Kampung Layong were inundated, and some roads cannot be accessed.

The Second Battalion of the Royal Brunei Land Force also provided the assistance of a Damien Boat for the villagers in need at Jalan kecil Kampung Layong. The Tutong District Office with the relevant agencies and community leaders will always monitor the situation from time to time. Following the flood situation, the village residents were advised to remain vigilant and take safety measures, as well as adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei