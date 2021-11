Water level at main roads in Mukim Bukit Sawat and Mukim Labi, Ulu Belait is still high, making it inaccessible for vehicles. Various assistance have been provided including logistic and medical assistance as well as food ration for flood victims.

Apart from that, the Incident Control Post through a number of agencies also make observation and visits to homes affected by the flood, and advised village residents to remain vigilant.

Source: Radio Television Brunei