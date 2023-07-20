Flash News: OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Stacks, a Bitcoin Layer for Smart Contracts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 20, 2023.

OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Stacks, a Bitcoin Layer for Smart Contracts

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce its integration with Stacks, a Bitcoin layer that enables DeFi applications to benefit from the security of the Bitcoin network. With this partnership, OKX Wallet users can now access Stacks’ solutions via the Discover Portal, which aggregates over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Stacks is a Layer-2 blockchain that connects Stacks and the Bitcoin network, meaning dApps built on the Layer-2 can leverage the security of Bitcoin – while also benefiting from faster and more efficient transactions. With OKX Wallet now integrated with Stacks, users can access a suite of DeFi applications built on the Stacks network.

OKX is a longstanding supporter of Bitcoin, having integrated the Lightning Network to its centralized exchange over two years ago. On July 19, OKX Wallet became the first multi-chain wallet to offer staking for Bitcoin and BRC-20 tokens. More Bitcoin-related capabilities – including a marketplace for selling BRC20-S tokens – are on the way to OKX Web3 DeFi.

