​After completing the giant-sized national flag hoisting ceremony in the capital, the Hoisting of the National Flag in conjunction with His Majesty The Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration was also held in four districts.

In the Brunei Muara District, the ceremony was held at the Brunei Muara District Office. Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer presented the national flag to Dayang Hajah Norliah binti Haji Kula, Permanent Secretary for Policy and Fiscal at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, who then handed it over to Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF personnel. It was followed by the distribution of flags and presentation of certificate appreciation to Penghulus; associations; private companies and non-government organisations. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

In Belait District, a similar ceremony was held at Taman Persiaran Menara Cendera Kenangan, Kuala Belait. At the ceremony, Awang Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs received the national flag from Awang Ramlee bin Haji Jamudin, Belait District Officer. It was then handed over to the RBPF personnel to be hoisted. The function coincided with the presentation of national flag to Penghulu and Acting Penghulu Mukim in the district. Also present were Yang Berhormat Awang Hanapi bin Mohd Siput and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Momin, Members of the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile in Tutong District, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Tutong Civic Centre Complex. Awang Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain, Tutong District Officer presented the flag to Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mohd Nor bin Haji Jeludin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who then handed it over to the RBPF personnel to be hoisted. National flags were then presented to Penghulus and Acting Penghulu Mukim in the distict. Also present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong; Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong; and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Members of Legislative Council.

The festive stage open area in Bangar Town became the focal point of the flag hoisting ceremony in Temburong District. Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaaraq bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer presented the national flag to Awang Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, and the flag was then hoisted by the RBPF personnel. It was followed by the distribution of national flags to Penghulus Mukim in the district. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei