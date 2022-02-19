In conjunction with the 38th National Day Celebration, various parties yesterday held Flag Hoisting Ceremonies.

The Mukim Sengkurong Consultative Council held the ceremony at the Mukim Sengkurong Community Hall.

The Brunei Polytechnic also held a similar ceremony which took place at the Brunei Polytechnic building. The ceremony held can strengthen the patriotic spirit and love for the country as well as nationalism among the staffs and students of Brunei Polytechnic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei