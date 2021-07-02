The Hoisting of Brunei Darussalam’s National Flag Ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam 75th Birthday Celebration is continued to be held by various parties. The flag hoisting ceremony was held by Mukim Kota Batu, 1st July morning.

Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council handed over the Giant-Sized Flag to the Mosque Youth of Kampung Pelambayan.

Meanwhile in Belait District, the ceremony was held at the Kampung Lumut Community Hall in Mukim Liang. Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin, Member of the Legislative Council handed over the flag to member of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Veteran Association of Belait District Branch.

The Brunei Darussalam’s Girl Guides Association also held a similar ceremony on 1st July afternoon. The event which was attended by 50 members of the association took place at the Girl Guides Association Headquarters in Anggerek Desa.

Source: Radio Television Brunei