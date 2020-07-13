Mukim Kota Batu and Zone 3 yesterday afternoon held the Hoisting of the National Flag in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration. The ceremony took place at Tasik Sarubing Recreational Park in Kampung Belimbing.

The national flag was handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council who is also the Penghulu of Mukim Kota Batu. The ceremony continued with the hoisting of the national flag, accompanied by the national anthem.

Source: Radio Television Brunei