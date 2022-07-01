In conjunction with the 76th Birthday Celebration of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and to further enliven the celebration, citizens and residents of the country are required to hoist the national flag and install of neon lights at their respective homes, offices and commercial buildings starting today, 1st July 2022 until Sunday, 31st July 2022. In this regard, Pengirans and titled persons are to hoist their personal flags while the public is to raise the Brunei Darussalam national flag.

Source: Radio Television Brunei