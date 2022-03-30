FitnessVR Metaverse powered by blockchain technologies officially opens up in Dubai as the first health and fitness metaverse created by patent-pending Scorpio Metaverse EngineHamim Khan,

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FitnessVR, the first health and fitness metaverse powered by patent-pending Scorpio Metaverse Engine, has successfully opened in Dubai.

FitnessVR.io is the first metaverse of its kind dedicated to advanced wellness and human connections. It focuses on being a fully on, 24×7 immersive metaverse, featuring health and fitness-related activities, events and themes using blockchain and cryptocurrencies as well as NFTs to enhance the end-user experience. From eSports style 5v5 fitness competitions to full health and wellness conferences and even the selling and buying of virtual land, FitnessVR is on its way to becoming one of the biggest metaverses in the world for the health and wellness space.

The plan is to launch the early alpha and beta of FitnessVR metaverse in Q2 and Q3 of 2022.

Metaverses built with Scorpio Metaverse Corporation’s patent-pending engine offer flexible interoperability and enhanced user experiences, with customizable avatars able to jump between metaverses using blockchain technology and crypto wallets.

FitnessVR.io is being led by top talent and fitness enthusiasts from around the world to bring out a health and fitness metaverse experience using the latest technologies such as Virtual Reality and WebGL-based systems and even Augmented Reality in the future.

Hamim Khan, CEO of FitnessVR:

“I believe in enhancing activities and interactions for people worldwide by enabling them with our AR/VR Metaverse technology to improve themselves while having fun with their friends and family from all corners of the world. We’re building a world where everyone can experience trust, equality and real ownership.”

About FitnessVR Corporation

FitnessVR Corporation is building the first-of-its-kind Health and Wellness Metaverse powered by the patent-pending Scorpio Metaverse Engine. The company officially opened in Dubai and plans to become one of the leading health and wellness metaverses in the world.

STATUS:

⁃ Strategic investor round: Open

⁃ Public sale round: Open

⁃ Blockchain (FitnessVR):

Etherium for Virtual Land

Polygon (Matic) for game assets

To learn more about FitnessVR Corporation, visit: https://www.fitnessvr. io.

For more information, please contact:

FitnessVR

+31 6 18538680

contact@fitnessvr.io

Scorpio Metaverse Corporation Canada Headquarters – Marketing Department

+1-416-994-6433

marketing@scorpiometaverse.io

