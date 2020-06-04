22 thousand 364 students began the second school term session at the four districts yesterday. The face-to-face learning and teaching sessions commenced at all primary schools, secondary schools, sixth form centres, vocational schools, Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE under the control of Ministry of Education. The opening of the school session is carried out in stages to ensure the well-being, safety and health for all students and staff are guaranteed, as well as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the first stage, priorities are given to students sitting for public examinations, namely Year 6; Year 8; Year 10 Express; Year 11; Year 12 and Year 13. In an observation to the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College, students and teachers had to undergo body temperature check using the smart helmet. 1 thousand 57 students from Year 8, Year 10, Pre-U 1 and 2 students began their school session.

The Ministry of Education has provided School Management Guidelines for the second term learning and teaching session. This include, not to hold any curriculum and co-curriculum activities involving gathering and practicing social distancing between students and teachers. Among the highlight include the aspect of safety, cleanliness and control of outbreak. The guidelines also provide several steps to be implemented at schools in ensuring the well-being and safety of the school community.

Schools are also recommended to use a larger space such as conference room, library, hall and ensure to ensure social distancing during school time. The learning and teaching session are held in stages and based on the determined dates by their respective schools. Home based learning via online will also take place, this include for students who are not yet required to attend the school.

For students at the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College, some students are required to be present for subjects involving class projects and practical.

Over 300 students from Year 8 and Year 11 from the school will be sitting for this year’s public examination. The face-to-face school session will be held 4 times a week, and one session of home based learning via online. Among the preventive measures include ensuring the usage of face mask, provision of hand sanitizers and classroom seating at least one metre apart.

RTB crew also took a closer look at the atmosphere of the school session at Awang Semaun Secondary School. The school compound was filled with student’s attendance as early as 7 in the morning. Some were dropped by their parents, some by riding the boat or using the bus provided by the Ministry of Education.

Year 6 pupils in the country also began their second term school session today. An observation made by RTB’s crew at Kapok Primary School in Muara found the preventive and control measures were implemented in order, including prioritising social distancing. 68 pupils will be sitting for this year’s Primary School Assessment or PSR.

Schools are given the permission to determine the number of student’s attendance at school or those undergoing home based learning, depending on their video-conferencing and internet access at home. School with a low number of students, particularly those facing internet access problem have the option to attend school 5 times a week.

International schools also began the second school term. Jerudong International School, JIS, began the school session yesterday morning with similar measures to curb COVID-19 among the school community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei