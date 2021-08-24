During the First Plenary Session, Brunei Darussalam was represented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Awang Haji Sabtu, member of the Legislative Council. The session also invited members from observer countries, the AIPA Secretary General, ASEAN Secretary General and host country’s invited guests.

The session was chaired by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council as the President of the 42nd AIPA. The 42nd AIPA will convene for three days which among others discuss a number of issues including political, social, economic and the AIPA organisation. 28 agenda will be discussed for adoption in the ‘Joint Communique’ which will convene during the Second Plenary Session on the final day of the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon session, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin explained that AIPA faces various challenges including cyber security and data protection issues. He stressed that AIPA parliamentarians play a role in ensuring cyber security in the region in accordance with domestic laws, policies and regulations of ASEAN member states.

Source: Radio Television Brunei