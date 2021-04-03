Frontliners in Belait, Tutong and Temburong District also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinations centres yesterday.

In Belait District, the vaccination centre is at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Kuala Belait. Awang Borhan bin Haji Hamdan, Chief Executive Officer Grade One of the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital was among those receiving the vaccine shot. Also inoculated were 74 frontliners comprising the hospital’s officers and staff.

The Vaccination Centre for Tutong District is at the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital. Awang Abdul Muiz bin Haji Ibrahim, Acting Senior Health Officer at the Ministry of Health and 120 frontliners received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Whereas in Temburong District, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to Pengiran Noor Azmi bin Pengiran Doctor Haji Mohammad, Deputy Medical Superintendent and Doctor Hajah Martina Dato Seri Paduka Haji Kifrawi, Medical Officer at the Temburong Health Office. Around 200 frontliners comprising officers and staff at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital and Temburong Health Office were also inoculated. However, certain high risk groups are unable to receive the vaccine shot. Doctor Hajah Martina said among those who are unable to receive the vaccine injection include pregnant women, people who are under 18 years old, and people who are undergoing active cancer treatment. People who are experiencing fever are also unable to get vaccinated, and will have to wait for 2 weeks after recovery to receive the vaccine jab.

Source: Radio Television Brunei