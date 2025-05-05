First Committee Meeting For Royal Birthday Celebration



Temburong: The First Meeting of the Committee for His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 79th Birthday Celebration for Temburong District took place this morning. The meeting was chaired by Awang Hassan Baha bin Haji Umar, Acting Temburong District Officer.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the meeting discussed and coordinated the initial planning and implementation of activities in conjunction with His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration. The meeting was held at the Official Residence of the Temburong District Officer.

