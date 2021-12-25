There was a news about a 'fireball' that was reported to be moving so fast in the country's airspace, believed to be around the Bandar Seri Begawan area. The incident was recorded by some residents and was uploaded to the social media.

In an interview with the Secretary General of Brunei Darussalam Astronomical Society, who is also a member of International Meteorological Organisation, IMO, Awang Hazarry Bin Haji Ali Ahmad said that Brunei Darussalam Astronomical Society has received several reports from the public on the appearance of a green ball on the night of December 16th. In the universe there are celestial objects such as the Sun, Planets, Moon, Comets, Asteroids and rocks or space dust known as meteoroids.

A meteor is a flash of light that comes from space suddenly and disappears in seconds. Meteors are known as star dung or shooting stars as it looks like a star falling from the sky. So on the night of December 16th, the appearance of a meteor is categorized as a fireball. A meteor normally will only light up for a few seconds and will rub against air molecules and result in overheating. The IMO provides a programme called fireball programme for the public to make a report on fireball incident everywhere.

Source: Radio Television Brunei