65 pints of blood were collected during the Blood Donation Campaign organized by the Fire and Rescue Department, E Branch Operation in conjunction with the 61st Anniversary of the Fire and Rescue Department. The campaign was held yesterday morning at the Petani Mall, Tutong.

The annual activity is conducted in collaboration with the Blood Donation Center, Laboratory Services Department, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The activity aimed to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood that can help save lives. Regular and voluntary blood donation is important in ensuring the stock of blood supply is always sufficient to cater to all hospital use in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei