Residential houses that are not equipped with fire prevention equipment will be more vulnerable to the risk of fire accidents. According to the Fire and Rescue Department, most houses in the country were found not equipped with fire prevention equipment such as Fire Extinguishers, Fire Blankets and Smoke Detectors.

The statistic of structural fire call cases received by the department in Ramadhan 2021 was 28 calls. Of the total, 21 calls were house fires with estimated losses of $334,600 and 7 building fire calls. The Fire and Rescue Department in a closed press conference recently advised the public to always be sensitive and emphasize the aspects of safety and prevention to avoid the occurrence of fire. Among them is to ensure that the use of electrical equipment is always controlled and according to the correct standard.

Early preventive measures are very necessary not only when we perform fasting and celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya. In fact, it should be made a daily safety practice. In case of emergency, contact hotline 995. For any inquiries on fire safety aspects in residential houses, contact the Public Relations Division, Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters at 2380402 OR 2380409.

Source: Radio Television Brunei