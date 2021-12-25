The Fire and Rescue Department is always on alert in patrolling and monitoring on land and waters to take measures in preventing unwanted things from happening, especially in low-lying areas and those identified as high risk. While some 5,481 emergency calls have been received by the department at all districts from January to November this year.

The Fire and Rescue Department in its press release stated that 3,967 emergency calls were received in Brunei Muara District, 837 calls in Belait District, 557 in Tutong District and 120 in Temburong Distirct.

Meanwhile, the fire and car accident statistics for this year until November where the total number of car fire cases reported was 62 cases. The department also tackled 34 car accident cases involving 39 injuries and seven fatalities.

The public is reminded to remain cautious on the current weather state as well as self and family safety aspects while carrying out hiking activity. This year, the Fire and Rescue Department has dealt with 15 cases of search and rescue. While one case of rescuing drowning people and one casualty were also recorded. In the meantime, seafarers are advised to always be aware of the latest weather forecasts, advice and warnings issued by the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department and make appropriate plans for the safety of all.

Meanwhile, 435 cases of fallen trees, 81 cases of landslides, 41 pump out water and 27 reports of blown out roofs were received as of November this year.

The Fire and Rescue Department also continued to receive reports of wild animal disturbance cases of 2,779 cases for snake disturbance, 230 cases of lizard disturbance and crocodile disturbance of 39 cases. The department has also received incident reports for 206 cat rescue cases and 86 dog rescue cases. In the event of any emergency, the public is advised to call the hotline at 995.

Source: Radio Television Brunei