A sum of $5.7 billion has been proposed for the Financial Year 2022-2023. In deliberating on a Bill called An Act to Supply A Collection of Monies From the Consolidated Fund For Financial Year 2022-2023 and to allocate the sum for specific purpose, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained the theme for the Financial Year 2022-2023, which is ‘Empowering Public Well-Being Towards a More Resilient Socio-Economy’.

The theme will highlight on 4 priorities namely safeguarding public well-being; food security; support and assist the private sector to be resilient and progressive; and enhance human resource competency towards Work and Future Ready. The theme is designed to ensure efforts that have been planned and implemented to be continued and increased. This is to further strengthen the country’s socio-economic resilience so that it is sustainable and inclusive by benefitting from existing competitive advantage as well as innovative technology. This includes improving Micro, Small and Medium, MSME productivity and at the same time generating job opportunities for locals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei