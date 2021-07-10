A family who fell victim to a house fire that occurred on the 4th of June in Kampung Beribi, Brunei Muara District received financial aid from the government through the allocation of the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The aid was handed over to Awang Abdul Hamit bin Haji Jumat, the head of the family, by Dayangku Siti Saihalina binti Pengiran Haji Md Daud, Assistant Director of JAPEM. The assistance given shows the government’s concern for the country’s people affected by disasters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei