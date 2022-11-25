Fill Time with Beneficial Activities during School Holidays
The end of term school holidays are indeed looked forward to by students after attending learning sessions throughout the year. Apart from that, it is also the best opportunity for parents to spend time with their children.
Planning has indeed been made by parents to ensure that their children’s holidays are filled with beneficial activities. Various beneficial activities can be done in the country, among them recreational activities by visiting interesting places in the country.
Source: Radio Television Brunei