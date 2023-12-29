Filipino Runners Shine in Barcelona Ultramarathon, Set Eyes on Future International Events

Barcelona – A group of Europe-based Filipino runners have made a significant impact at the 24 Hores D'ultrafons En Pista De Barcelona, an ultramarathon in Spain, and are now gearing up for more international competitions in the coming year.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking to the Philippine News Agency on Friday, Roland Espina from Ireland was the top Filipino finisher in the challenging event, covering a distance of 195.368 kilometers within the 24-hour period from December 15 to 16. Espina's performance, which exceeded his initial goal, has earned him a spot in the prestigious Sparta Ultramarathon 2024 in Athens, Greece, after surpassing the 180-kilometer qualifying mark.

Joining Espina in qualifying for the Sparta Ultramarathon is Eugene Evangelista from Milan, Italy, who completed 183.367 kilometers in the same time frame. Another notable performer, Bren Kevin Cabasa, also from Milan, who had previously qualified for the Sparta Ultramarathon, finished second in his age category with a distance of 166.567 kilometers.

Luisa Nuñez, the sole Filipina runner from Paris, France participating in the Barcelona 24Hours, surpassed her expectations by covering 152.966 kilometers. Other Filipino participants who completed the 24-hour race include Genesis Cunanan from Piacienza, Italy (154.967 km), Leonardo Castro from Florence, Italy (124.96 km), Mark Robin Salas from Milan (147.366 km), and Ted Magno from Ireland (97.2 km).

Rex Brillantes, who previously achieved a silver finish in the 303-kilometer Italian Ultramarathon in March 2023, encountered cramps after 12 hours but managed to complete 117 kilometers. Despite the setback, Brillantes expressed optimism for the future, stating in a social media post, "2023 is only a training year. Bring on 2024."

Cochon emphasized the potential for Filipino runners to participate in more long-distance international races in 2024, including the Sparta Ultramarathon, which is highly regarded among marathoners.