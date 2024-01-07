Filipino Billiards Players Set to Compete in Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open

MANILA: Eight talented Filipino billiards players are poised to showcase their skills at the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open, which will take place at Hulk Billiards Flagship Hall in Ximending, Wanhua District, from January 10 to 12. This international event is a significant platform for the athletes to demonstrate their prowess in cue sports.

According to Philippines News Agency, owner of the Marboys Billiards Club, Johann Chua, James Aranas, Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis, Jefrey Roda, and Bernie Regalario will represent the Philippines in the prestigious tournament. Velasco, in an interview on Sunday, expressed confidence in the capabilities of these cue athletes, citing their previous successes in international competitions such as the World Cup of Pool in Europe. The team is scheduled to depart for Taiwan on January 9.

The Chinese Taipei Open, known for its competitive spirit and high stakes, promises a substantial prize pool. The event will award USD10,000 to the champion and USD5,000 to the runner-up. Additionally, the third and fourth placers will each receive USD2,500, further incentivizing the participants to perform at their best.

Highlighting the Filipinos' strong track record in cue sports, Chua and Aranas notably secured a record fourth World Cup of Pool title last year. They achieved this feat by defeating the German duo of Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen with a score of 11-7 in the final held in Lugo, Spain. Their victory in this significant event underscores the high level of skill and dedication present in the Filipino billiards community.

The participation of these eight Filipino athletes in the Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open is not just a testament to their individual talents but also a reflection of the Philippines' growing prominence in the world of billiards.