Over 60 selected recipients from less fortunate groups in Tutong District received contributions through the ‘Fidyah Puasa Jalinan Taqwa’ presentation ceremony yesterday morning. The function was held at the Tutong District Senior Citizens Activity Centre.

The presentation of contributions was made by Dayang Mirany Floridzah binti Haji Abdul Rahman, Acting Deputy Director, Department of Community Development, JAPEM. The charity program among others aimed to provide awareness to the members at the centre as well as to the outside community about the duty of paying the respective ‘fidyah puasa’ apart from alleviating the burden of those in need.

Source: Radio Television Brunei